Germany To Return Nazi-Looted Artefacts To Poland

Germany will return valuable artefacts looted during the Second World War to Poland, local media reported on Sunday.

A meeting on Monday to discuss Polish-German cooperation will include the “historic return of cultural goods looted during World War II,” according to local news website Onet.pl.

The Polish side describes the return as having “groundbreaking character”, according to the reports.

The artefacts are said to include a sculpture of a saint’s head stolen from Malbork Castle, a royal residence in northern Poland.

The items reportedly also include documents from the Teutonic Order — a Catholic brotherhood of crusading knights active in the Middle Ages.

Warsaw had been asking for the return of the Teutonic Order archives since 1948.

During the Second World War, countless Polish artefacts, including historical archives and works of art, were looted by Nazi Germany.

The issue has long caused tensions between the two countries.

Conservative-nationalist Polish politicians, including President Karol Nawrocki, have demanded reparations from Germany.

Monday’s meeting in Berlin will involve Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as the Polish ministers of foreign affairs and defence, according to the Office of the Federal Chancellor.

The leaders plan to discuss security issues, including the war in Ukraine, and cooperation between their governments.

Poland’s foreign ministry did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on Sunday.

AFP