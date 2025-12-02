Atiku Meets ADC State Chairmen, Says ‘No Time To Waste’

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday met with state chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from all 36 states and the FCT at his residence in Abuja, days after formally registering as a member of the party.

The delegation, led by Kogi State ADC Chairman Ogga Kingsley, visited to officially welcome Atiku into the party.

According to the former vice president, Kingsley expressed the chairmen’s pleasure in receiving him as a “bona fide member” of the ADC.

Speaking during the meeting, Atiku expressed enthusiasm over his formal entry into the party and urged swift action in what he described as a collective mission to rescue the nation.

He encouraged other members and leaders within the coalition to complete their registration, stressing that no one could afford to “sit on the fence.”

He also commended the ADC’s state-level leadership for their commitment to the country’s future, noting that they share a unified goal of building a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Atiku said: “I am glad to have formally registered and received our state chairmen. I emphasised that there is no time to waste in our rescue mission and encouraged other members and leaders of the coalition to register with the ADC formally. There can be no sitting on the fence.

“I am pleased to see that state-level leaders are thinking about the future of our country. Together, we are committed to working towards a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria. The APC is bent on wrecking our country, and we are ready to stop them from doing so.”

Channels Television reports that Atiku officially joined the ADC last Monday, just 17 months ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Prior to him joining the opposition coalition, the former VP had been a high-profile member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He, however, resigned from the opposition party on July 16, citing irreconcilable differences that have emerged within the former ruling party.

Atiku explained that he found it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which, according to him, diverges from the foundational principles it stood for.

Only ADC can rescue Nigeria

On Friday, the 75-year-old Atiku said that the ADC is the only political party that can salvage Nigeria from its current economic and security woes.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the Taraba State office of the ADC in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to the former vice president, he and other politicians have tasted membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP, and other political parties and realised that they do not have what it takes to take Nigeria out of its current quagmire.

The politician also called on Taraba residents to come out in their numbers and register for the ongoing continuous voter registration if they truly want to save themselves from the current economic and security woes of the country.

“I am in Taraba to inaugurate our new party office of the ADC, and I want you to hold the party with integrity.”

“Do not allow anybody to deceive you with any other party, because we have tasted other political parties and they brought nothing but insecurity, hunger, poverty, unemployment.”

“The youths and women should know that we are doing this for them to have a better future, and I am holding on to their promise.”

“ADC will win Taraba state, win Nigeria as the only reliable political party.”