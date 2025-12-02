Edo Assembly Summons 2Baba’s Wife Natasha Osawaru Over Viral Video

The Edo State House of Assembly has summoned the member representing Egor Constituency, Natasha Irobosa, to appear before the House’s standing committee on Ethics and Privileges within a week.

This is to enable Irobosa, the wife of singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, to defend herself in respect of a case of misconduct leveled against her, especially in view of the various viral videos online that portray her in a negative light.

The committee is to report back to the house within two weeks.

The lawmaker is trending after a video of her in an altercation with 2Baba went viral.