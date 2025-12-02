×

Edo Assembly Summons 2Baba’s Wife Natasha Osawaru Over Viral Video

The lawmaker is trending after a video of her in an altercation with 2Baba went viral.

By Osazee Obazee
Updated December 2, 2025
2baba and Natasha
2Baba and Edo Lawmaker Natasha Osawaru Credit: TheDamiForeign X.

 

The Edo State House of Assembly has summoned the member representing Egor Constituency, Natasha Irobosa, to appear before the House’s standing committee on Ethics and Privileges within a week.

This is to enable Irobosa, the wife of singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, to defend herself in respect of a case of misconduct leveled against her, especially in view of the various viral videos online that portray her in a negative light.

The committee is to report back to the house within two weeks.

Her video has continued to generate strong reactions on social media, especially among her husband’s fans.

