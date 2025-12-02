Senate Passes Bill To Establish Nationwide Emergency Reporting System

The Senate has passed through second reading the National emergency toll service (NETS) establishment bill 2025.

The bill sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua (Katsina Central), seeks to create a uniform, accessible and rapid emergency response system through a dedicated three-digit, toll-free number available nationwide.

The proposed legislation which received overwhelming backing, also empowers the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to serve as the regulatory authority for the service, with the aim of strengthening coordination in emergency response across the country.

Amid renewed national security challenges, the upper chamber has announced a major shake-up of several standing committees, fulfilling its earlier pledge to reconstitute the committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The announcement was made during plenary by the Senate Selection Committee chaired by the President of the senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Under the new arrangement, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi of Kebbi State is now named Chairman of the Senate committee on National Security and Intelligence. He previously headed the committee on National Planning.

The parliament also restructured the committee on Livestock and animal husbandry, appointing Senator Shehu Buba of Bauchi State as its new chairman. Sen. Buba was last week removed as Chairman of the committee on National security and Intelligence.

In a related adjustment, Senator Mustafa Musa from Yobe State has been appointed Chairman of the committee on National planning.

The Senate committee on Air Force has also been altered with Senate minority whip, Osita Ngwu of Enugu state taking over as acting Chairman. Ngwu had served as the committee’s deputy chairman before the former chairman, Senator Akwashiki became indisposed.

The reconstitution according to the leadership is part of efforts to strengthen its oversight and improve response, particularly to emerging national security issues.