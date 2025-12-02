[VIDEO] Insecurity: Terrorists Are Enjoying Local, Foreign Backing — Senator Adeyemi

Former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, claims terrorists attacking the country are backed by both local and international forces.

Senator Adeyemi spoke on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, saying that the terrorists have in-house agents.

“They made sure they were already formidable enough, and don’t forget this terrorist, no doubt have people who are backing them in and outside the country,” he said amid Nigeria’ persisting security challenges including banditry, kidnapping for ransom, terrorism among others.

He said, “They were waiting to see the focus of the Asiwaju government that took some highly courageous decisions that were aimed at emancipating Nigeria to another level”.

Insiders Acting As Agents

The former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) observed that while campaigns were ongoing, killings went down because the terrorists were moving in thousands to the country’s forests.

The former lawmaker said that there are insiders who are acting as agents for the terrorists.

According to him, insecurity in Nigeria has persisted for years, referencing his experience in 1998.

“As of the time they were changing the service chiefs, they were very much aware that the terrorists were building, becoming more formidable.

“This insecurity you are seeing in Nigeria has been going on for 20 years,” he said.

“I ran into them in 1998. They kill people, but nobody reports them. The people from the north can attest to it, so that has been happening in Nigeria over the years.”

Watch his interview on the programme below: