Appeal Court Affirms Judgment Barring VIO From Stopping, Impounding Vehicles

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed a judgment of a Federal High Court Abuja, which barred the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, also called VIO, from further stopping, impounding, or confiscating vehicles on the road and imposing fines on motorists.

In a unanimous judgment, a three-member panel of the appellate court resolved the three issues identified for determination against the appellant, the Directorate of Road Traffic Services.

[READ ALSO] Alleged Misappropriation: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ganduje, Seven Others To February 3

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi, held that the appeal was without merit.

Justice Oyewumi further awarded a cost of N1m against the appellant and in favour of the respondent, a rights activist and public interest attorney, Abubakar Marshal.

READ ALSO: [Alleged Defamation] Court Grants FG’s Request To Shift Natasha’s Trial To February 23

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal high court had declared that no law empowered the VIO to stop, impound, confiscate, seize or impose fine on motorists for any form of violation.

READ ALSO: Court Dismisses Ex-Binance Representative’s Suit Against NSA, EFCC

The judgment followed a fundamental right enforcement suit which was filed by Marshal.

The applicant told the court that he was forcefully stopped by VIO officials at Jabi District in Abuja on December 12, 2023, and his vehicle was confiscated without any lawful justification.

READ ALSO: UNIPORT Student Sentenced To Death For Girlfriend’s Murder In Rivers

Among others, he prayed the court to determine if the action of the VIO officials was not wrongful, oppressive, unlawful and a gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

While granting the reliefs that were sought by the applicant, Justice Maha specifically restrained the respondents, either through their agents, from impounding and confiscating vehicles or imposing fine on any motorists, as doing so would be wrongful, oppressive and unlawful.