Brazil Have ‘Difficult’ World Cup Group With Morocco, Says Ancelotti 

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti reflected on a “difficult” group after being paired with surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco at the 2026 World Cup draw on Friday.

The five-time winners are in Group C with Scotland — playing at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years — and Haiti, whose only previous qualification was in 1974 when they lost all three of their matches.

“Morocco were very good during the last World Cup” in Qatar, Ancelotti told Brazilian television station Sportv.

“Scotland are a solid team, very solid, (it will be) pretty difficult,” the Italian added.

Brazil will start their campaign against Morocco on June 13 before playing Haiti six days later and rounding out the group stage against Scotland on June 24.

“We have to prepare well and try to win the group,” Ancelotti said.

READ ALSO: Trump Wins FIFA’s Inaugural Peace Prize

Brazil have been far from their best since the last World Cup and are already on their fourth coach since then.

In March, they suffered a chastening 4-1 defeat to reigning world champions Argentina in their World Cup qualifying group.

Brazil played both Scotland and Morocco in the group stage in 1998 where they reached the final before losing to hosts France 3-0.

They beat Morocco 3-0 and Scotland 2-1 back then.

Six years after that they played a historic match in Port-au-Prince, running away 6-0 winners against hosts Haiti having lined up with the likes of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

AFP