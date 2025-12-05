Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Rivers Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, on Friday defended his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The major reason for leaving the PDP is because of the division in the PDP,” Amaewhule, who represents Obio-Akpor I constituency, told the lawmakers on Friday.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for some programmes embarked upon by his administration that have benefited Nigerians, especially Rivers people.

According to the Speaker, his defection would enable him to partner with President Tinubu for the overall good of the Rivers people.

Amaewhule said, “Distinguished colleagues, let me happily announce to honourable members that your Speaker, Rt Hon Martin Chike Amaewhule, has decided and has indeed written to my Ward Chairman, Mr Osondo Orlu, of my decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party.

“APC is my new party. I will do all that is needed to be done towards ensuring that the party card of the All Progressives Congress is issued to me in no time. I am happy to be a member of the APC so that we can join forces with Mr President. He is doing so much for this country.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria. He is tackling issues of security headlong. The President has shown love to Rivers State; he is helping Rivers people to be part of the governance of this country. I am so delighted to be part of the APC so we can support the President right inside the All Progressives Congress.”

Amaewhule defected along with 15 other members of the House on Friday.

Others who dumped the PDP were the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol (Gokana), Major Jack (Akuku-Toru), Linda Stewart (Okrika), Franklin Nwabochi (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni), Azeru Opara (Port Harcourt 3), Smart Adoki (Port Harcourt 2), Enemi George (Asari-Toru 2), and Solomon Wami (Port Harcourt 1).

Also included were Igwe Aforji (Eleme), Tekena Wellington (Asari-Toru 1), Looloo Opuende (Akuku-Toru 2), Peter Abbey (Degema), Arnold Dennis (Ogu/Bolo), Chimezie Nwankwo (Etche), and Ofiks Kabang (Andoni).

Since returning to civil rule in 1999, the PDP has maintained a tight grip on the oil-rich Rivers state, until the protracted crisis rocked the state, which pitched the lawmakers against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The crisis led to the partial demolition of the State Assembly complex by forces allegedly loyal to Fubara as well as the attempted moves to impeach the governor by the lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Worried by the development, President Bola Tinubu waded in to douse the tensions and declared a state of emergency on March 18.

The emergency declaration led to the suspension of Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu and the lawmakers.

At the expiration of the exercise, he reinstated Fubara, his deputy and the lawmakers on September 17.