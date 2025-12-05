UPDATED: Rivers Speaker, 16 Other Assembly Members Defect To APC From PDP

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Amaewhule defected along with 16 other members of the House on Friday.
The House of Assembly is currently in session with the defectors blaming their departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the crisis in the party.
Others who dumped the PDP were the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol (Gokana), Major Jack (Akuku-Toru), Linda Stewart (Okrika), Franklin Nwabochi (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni), Azeru Opara (Port Harcourt 3), Smart Adoki (Port Harcourt 2), Enemi George (Asari-Toru 2), and Solomon Wami (Port Harcourt 1).
Also included were Igwe Aforji (Eleme), Tekena Wellington (Asari-Toru 1), Looloo Opuende (Akuku-Toru 2), Peter Abbey (Degema), Arnold Dennis (Ogu/Bolo), Chimezie Nwankwo (Etche), Gerald Oforji (Oyigbo) and Ofiks Kabang (Andoni).
With the defection, the APC has 17 members.
The 10 remaining members of the PDP in the House appointed Sylvanus Nwankwo of Omuma constituency as Minority Leader.
‘APC My New Party’
Amaewhule, who represents Obio-Akpor I constituency, hinged his decision to dump the PDP on the “division in the PDP”.
“Distinguished colleagues, let me happily announce to honourable members that your Speaker, Rt Hon Martin Chike Amaewhule, has decided and has indeed written to my Ward Chairman, Mr Osondo Orlu, of my decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.
“APC is my new party. I will do all that is needed to be done towards ensuring that the party card of the All Progressives Congress is issued to me in no time. I am happy to be a member of the APC so that we can join forces with Mr President. He is doing so much for this country.
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria. He is tackling issues of security headlong. The President has shown love to Rivers State; he is helping Rivers people to be part of the governance of this country. I am so delighted to be part of the APC so we can support the President right inside the All Progressives Congress,” the Speaker added.
During plenary, the House Leader is informed the members about Governor Siminalayi’s alleged failure to fully constitute the state executive council and the lack of appointment of an attorney general for the state.
The House later adjourned plenary to Monday, January 26, 2026.
Rivers Politics