UK Ex-Doctor Faces Sexual Offence Charges Involving 38 Patients

A former UK doctor has been charged with multiple sexual offences allegedly committed against 38 patients, including children under 13, during his time working in hospitals in central England.

In a statement on Friday, Staffordshire Police said the suspect faces dozens of charges ranging from sexual assault to assault by penetration, including offences involving children.

“Former practising doctor Nathaniel John Spencer, 38, of Quinton, Birmingham, who is British, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, 17 counts of assault by penetration, nine counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and one count of attempted assault by penetration,” the police said.

According to the police, the charges stemmed from a complex investigation by the Public Protection Unit into alleged sexual offences at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent and Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

Spencer is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 20 January 2026.

Regional prosecutor Ben Samples confirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised charges after reviewing extensive evidence gathered by investigators.

“Former practising doctor Nathaniel Spencer has been charged with a number of serious sexual offences allegedly carried out against patients while he was working as a doctor,” Samples said, noting that the offences include “assault by penetration and sexual assault against a child”.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2017 and 2021 while Spencer served as a resident (formerly junior) doctor in the NHS.

Samples added that prosecutors had worked “at length” with detectives to ensure the case met the legal threshold for prosecution.

“We have carefully reviewed the available evidence and concluded that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial, and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings,” he said.

Investigators have not disclosed the number of child victims involved.

Spencer faces a total of 46 charges, including a dozen relating specifically to children under 13.

He will make his first court appearance in January.