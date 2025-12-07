‘Direct Assault On Democracy’, Nigeria Condemns Attempted Coup In Benin Republic

The Nigerian government has condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the attempted forcible seizure of power in the neighbouring Benin Republic on Sunday.

Gunfire rang out on Sunday near the residence of President Patrice Talon, as armoured vehicles from the presidential guard moved through the area in a heightened security patrol.

The group, calling itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, declared that President Patrice Talon and all elected officials had been ousted and that every state institution had been dissolved.

In a swift response, the presidency announced that Talon remained safe and that loyalist forces had reasserted control over the situation.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Government said it was “deeply troubled” by reports of the attempted takeover.

Nigeria commended the Beninese authorities for their prompt actions to protect the nation’s democratic structures and restore order.

The Federal Government described the foiled plot as “an outright attack on democracy and constitutional governance,” adding that it undermined the collective will of the Beninese people, who have repeatedly shown their dedication to peaceful, legitimate political processes.

“This act of destabilisation represents a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order, and the collective will of the Beninese people, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to peaceful political transitions.

“Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace.

“We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President. Their dedication ensured that the unfortunate attempt to subvert democracy was decisively repelled.

“Nigeria reiterates its strong commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law as fundamental pillars for peace, development and regional stability.

“Unconstitutional changes of government are an unacceptable and retrogressive step that threatens the hard-earned democratic gains and socio-economic progress of our sub-region.

“As a steadfast partner within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, Nigeria calls on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and in reaffirming our shared commitment to the African Union’s Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance,” the statement read in part.

Nigeria called on all stakeholders in Benin to exercise restraint, respect legal processes, and pursue their political differences only through peaceful and constitutional channels.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its solidarity with Benin, pledging continued collaboration in strengthening democratic governance and promoting stability, peace, and prosperity for both nations and the wider West African region.