ECOWAS Condemns Attempted Military Take-Over In Benin Republic

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has strongly condemned the attempted military take-over in the Republic of Benin.

Military personnel in Benin on Sunday announced that they had ousted President Patrice Talon, although his entourage said he was safe and the army was regaining control.

Reacting in a statement it released in Abuja on Sunday, the West African bloc said it received the report of the attempted coup with dismay, calling for full respect of the Constitution of Benin.

The regional bloc also saluted the efforts of the Government and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control.

READ ALSO: Benin Military Group Announces ‘Removing President Talon From Office’

“ECOWAS holds the leaders of the plot both individually and collectively responsible for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action.

“ECOWAS will support the Government and the people in all forms necessary to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin,” the statement added.

Soldiers calling themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), said on state television that they had met and decided that “Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic”.

The announcement follows two coups in Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in as many months. Benin is bordered in the north by Niger and Burkina Faso, which have also seen military takeovers.

The French Embassy said on X that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence in the economic capital.

It urged French citizens to remain indoors for security.

But Talon’s entourage said Talon, who has been president of the west African nation for 10 years and is due to step down in April, was safe.

“This is a small group of people who only control the television. The regular army is regaining control. The city and the country are completely secure,” his office told AFP.

Benin’s political history has been marked by several coups and attempted coups.