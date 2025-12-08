Education Minister Alausa Launches ₦50m Grant For Student Startups

Minister of Education Launches Student Venture Capital Grant with Up to ₦50 Million for Nigerian Student Startups.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has officially launched the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), offering Nigerian students the opportunity to access up to ₦50 million in investment funding for their businesses.

According to Alausa, the launch which took place in Abuja on Monday, is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at empowering youth and fostering innovation.

Speaking at the event, Alausa described the S-VCG as a government initiative designed to support student-driven innovations and startups through funding, mentorship, and visibility.

“Beneficiaries of the Student Venture Capital Grant will receive a comprehensive support package tailored to increase their chances of building viable, scalable ventures,” he said.

“This includes up to ₦50 million in equity-free seed investment, an intensive incubation programme, and mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

“The programme is open to students of all federal, state, and private tertiary institutions, including undergraduate students in their third year and above, as well as master’s and PhD students.

“Your businesses must be CAC-registered, and the projects must fall within STEMM fields—Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences.”

The S-VCG application portal opened on 17 November 2025, inviting students from federal, state, and private institutions to submit their applications.

Eligible students must be in 300-level or higher, have projects related to STEMM, and ensure their businesses are CAC-registered.

Selected applicants will advance to a second stage, where they will pitch their ventures to a 12-member panel of industry professionals. The application portal closes on 23 January 2026.