ASUU: FG Imposes No-Work-No-Pay Rule On Striking Lecturers

The Federal Government has imposed the no-work, no-pay policy on striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This was contained in a circular dated October 13 and signed by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

Alausa expressed the Federal Government’s displeasure with ASUU’s decision to embark on a nationwide strike despite ongoing negotiations and calls for dialogue.

He, therefore, directed vice-chancellors of federal universities to implement the no-work, no-pay policy against ASUU members participating in the ongoing nationwide strike.

“In line with extant provisions of the labour laws, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘no-work, no-pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action,” the letter partly read. “All vice-chancellors of federal universities are hereby directed to ensure strict application of this provision,” it added.

Roll-Call Of Workers

Alausa further directed the VCs to conduct a roll-call and physical headcount of all academic staff in their institution and submit a report indicating staff who are present and performing their official duties.

