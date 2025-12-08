Niger Abduction: ‘Positive Response,’ US Lawmaker Hails Schoolchildren’s Rescue

A United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, has commended the Federal Government for the rescue of 100 schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Moore, a member of the House of Representatives, in a post on X on Monday, described the release of the children as a positive demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s response to the country’s security challenges.

“I want to thank the Nigerian government and @officialABAT for rescuing the 100 innocent and precious Catholic school children. This is a positive demonstration of the government’s increasing response to the security situation and shows commitment to the emergency declaration laid out by President Tinubu,” his post read.

Moore said a joint task force has now been established between the state department and the Nigerian government to address the alleged Christian persecution in the country.

I want to thank National Security Advisor @NuhuRibadu for a productive and positive conversation with the US Congressional delegation to Nigeria. There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length, that if fully executed, I believe will enhance security across the… pic.twitter.com/pXUDWxXWwK — Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) December 8, 2025

He said it was a “great example” to support notions that a cooperative security framework is within sight, adding that the US’ sense of urgency on its concerns was positively received.

Moore said it is clear that there is an openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the US.

“There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length, that if fully executed, I believe will enhance security across the country for all Nigerians, disrupt and destroy terrorist organizations in the northeast and stop the killing of Christians (a specific concern for @POTUS and myself) – particularly in the Middle Belt of the country.

“Now, that openness has to translate to concrete action. There is much work still to be done, but things are moving in the right direction,” he added.

Moore is visiting Nigeria after months of tense debate between US and Nigerian officials over alleged persecution of Christians.

The visit also comes as a follow-up to high-level security talks held between the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the US Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, in Washington in November.

The talks held the same day US congress heard allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria.