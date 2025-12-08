[VIDEO] Demolition: Group Accuses Lagos Taskforce Of Demanding ₦1m From Oworonshoki Residents 

Justice and Empowerment Initiatives has accused the Lagos State Taskforce of demanding one million naira from residents of Oworonshoki communities whose houses were slated for demolition, allegedly promising to spare the structures if the money is paid.

The accusation was made by the organisation’s Co-Executive Director, Megan Chapman, on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme.

“What we are hearing is that the Taskforce is telling people to bring one million naira and they will spare their houses, but if you can’t bring it, they bring it down,” Chapman said during the programme.

The Lagos State Taskforce has yet to respond to the allegation.

Watch the video below: