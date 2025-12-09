×

Real Madrid’s Mbappe Misses Training Ahead Of Man City Clash

The forward broke a finger during the defeat by Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday.

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated December 9, 2025
Real Madrid’s French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League first round day 2 football match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid at the Almaty Ortalyk stadion in Almaty on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Vyacheslav OSELEDKO / AFP)

Real Madrid’s French superstar Kylian Mbappe did not come out to train with his team-mates on Tuesday on the eve of his team’s key Champions League clash against Manchester City.

The forward broke a finger during the defeat by Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday, and when asked by AFP, Madrid said his absence from training was because of that injury but also other discomfort he suffered in that match.

If Mbappe is unable to play against City on Wednesday, it would be a big blow for coach Xabi Alonso, with Spanish media reporting that a defeat would lead to his dismissal.

The 26-year-old striker has scored 25 goals in 21 matches across all competitions this season and has been Madrid’s key player.

AFP

