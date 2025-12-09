Reddit Says Australia’s Under-16 Social Media Ban ‘Legally Erroneous’

Online discussion site Reddit on Tuesday condemned Australia’s imminent social media ban for under-16s as “legally erroneous” but said it would comply with the landmark crackdown.

Australia’s world-first legislation comes into effect December 10, curbing the globe’s most popular social media platforms and websites, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit.

US-based Reddit was one of the few remaining firms to say whether or not it would fall into line.

“While we disagree about the scope, effectiveness, and privacy implications of this law, as of December 10, we’re making some changes in line with these requirements,” the company said in a statement.

Reddit said it could not confirm local media reports that it was mulling a last-ditch legal challenge against the restrictions.

But it said the law would be a mistake.

“By limiting account eligibility and putting identity tests on internet usage, this law undermines everyone’s right to both free expression and privacy, as well as account-specific protections,” it said.

“We also believe the law’s application to Reddit — a pseudonymous, text-based forum overwhelmingly used by adults — is arbitrary, legally erroneous, and goes far beyond the original intent of the Australian Parliament, especially when other obvious platforms are exempt.”

Social media companies face fines of Aus$49.5 million (US$33 million) if they fail to take “reasonable steps” to comply with the legislation.

– ‘Face To Face’ –

Reddit said it would use an “age-prediction model” to weed out young users — and that all those deemed to be under 16 would be suspended.

It also said it would roll out enhanced safety features across the globe for all users under 18.

Hundreds of thousands of adolescents are expected to be impacted by the ban, with Instagram alone reporting about 350,000 Australian users aged 13 to 15.

Some popular apps and websites, such as Roblox, Pinterest, and WhatsApp, are exempt, but the list remains under review.

On the eve of the ban, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a last-ditch pitch to convince adolescents it was for their own good.

“From December 10, if you’re under 16, you’re no longer allowed to have a social media account,” he said in a video message.

“You’ll know better than anyone what it’s like growing up with algorithms, endless feeds, and the pressure that can come with that.

“That’s why we’ve taken this step to support you.”

Many Australian teenagers fear the restrictions will rob them of much-needed connection.

But Albanese said that with school summer holidays approaching, it was time for teenagers to unplug from their phones.

“Start a new sport, learn a new instrument, or read that book that has been sitting there on your shelf for some time.

“And importantly, spend quality time with your friends and your family. Face to face.”

Australia expects rebellious teens will do their best to skirt the laws. Guidelines warn they might try to upload fake IDs or use AI to make their photos appear older.

Platforms are expected to devise their own means to stop this happening, but “no solution is likely to be 100 percent effective”, the internet safety watchdog has said.

There is keen interest in whether Australia’s sweeping restrictions can work as regulators around the globe wrestle with the potential dangers of social media.

Malaysia has already indicated it will block children under 16 from signing up to social media accounts next year, while New Zealand said it was mulling a similar ban.

AFP