Cross River Assembly Removes LG Chairman, Orders Bye-Election

The Cross River State House of Assembly has removed the Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Council, Honourable Theresa Ushie, after adopting the report of its Committee on Judiciary and Public Petitions.

Her removal was upheld during Tuesday’s plenary, where 19 of the 25 lawmakers voted in favour.

The process began on June 10, 2025, following a petition submitted by eight councillors of the Bekwarra Legislative Council, which led to her 90-day suspension and the appointment of Vice Chairman Hon. Egbung Odama as Acting Chairman pending investigation.

Presenting the committee’s findings, Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Davies Eta (Abi State Constituency), said the petition dated May 19, 2025, raised serious concerns about council administration.

The councillors had accused the chairman of corruption, abuse of office, unlawful stoppage of their salaries, and running the council without due process.

After engaging the petitioners, the suspended chairman, and other stakeholders in Abuochiche, the committee concluded that the allegations were weighty and substantiated.

“The conduct of the chairman fell below the expectations of her office, and the evidence before us supports her removal,” Eta stated.

Following the adoption of the committee’s recommendations, the House resolved to remove Honourable Ushie for gross misconduct and directed that a bye-election be conducted to fill the vacancy.

Speaker Rt. Honourable Elvert Ayambem reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to accountability, saying, “This House will always defend transparency and uphold the law. Our duty is to the people of Cross River State.”