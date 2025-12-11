Maria Corina Machado: The Face And Fire Of Venezuela’s Opposition

Maria Corina Machado is the lynchpin of opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime, a fearless activist with rock star appeal whose inability to attend her own Nobel prize ceremony underlined the dangers she faces.

Hailed as “la libertadora,” in an allusion to Venezuela’s historic independence hero Simon “The Liberator” Bolivar, Machado was given the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday — but made it to Oslo too late to accept the award.

Her daughter Ana Corina Sosa Machado attended the ceremony in Oslo and read out the acceptance speech from the opposition leader declaring Venezuelans ready to “fight for freedom.”

Machado, 58, made her first public appearance in nearly a year early Thursday at a hotel in Oslo — where she hugged supporters who shouted her name and sang songs in Spanish.

READ ALSO: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Emerges From Hiding After Winning Nobel

Machado was barred from challenging Maduro in the July 2024 elections and went into hiding after the vote, which the opposition and much of the international community accuse Maduro of stealing.

But she remained a tireless democracy campaigner on social media, where she regularly posts videos assuring Venezuelans that change is near at hand.

Clad in jeans and a white shirt, Machado toured Venezuela last year to campaign for an end to a quarter-century of increasingly repressive socialist rule. Her rousing speeches frequently move supporters to tears.

She won an opposition primary with 90 percent of the votes cast in 2023, but was promptly declared ineligible by authorities loyal to Maduro.

Machado accepted to take a political back seat and campaign instead for her last-minute stand-in: little-known former diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

The opposition’s tally of ballots from polling stations showed Gonzalez Urrutia easily defeating Maduro in the election — but the socialist incumbent was proclaimed the winner, sparking deadly riots which were brutally repressed.

Gonzalez Urrutia went into exile after a bounty was placed on his head. Machado stayed behind to lead the resistance.

After months of hiding, she briefly re-emerged on the eve of Maduro’s inauguration for a third term in January to address an opposition rally.

“We are not afraid,” she declared, before fleeing cloak-and-dagger style on the back of a motorcycle to avoid arrest.

US strikes

The Nobel award comes at a critical moment in a tense standoff between the United States and Venezuela.

President Donald Trump has ordered a major military deployment in the southern Caribbean, near Venezuela, and greenlighted US strikes on suspected drug boats that have killed dozens of people.

Washington, which recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as Venezuela’s rightful leader, accuses Maduro of leading a drug cartel.

Machado has backed the US military pressure on Maduro as a “necessary measure” towards a democratic transition in Venezuela.

‘Bring our children home

An engineer by training, Caracas-born Machado entered politics in 2002 at the head of the association Sumate (Join us), pushing for a referendum to recall Maduro’s mentor, the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

She was accused of treason over the referendum call and received death threats, prompting her to send her two young sons and daughter to live abroad.

In parliament, she confronted the firebrand Chavez.

“Expropriating is stealing,” she told him in 2012, referring to his seizures of hundreds of domestic and foreign-owned businesses.

Banned from flying during last year’s election campaign, she crisscrossed the country by road, wearing rosary beads around her neck.

“We’re going to liberate the country and bring our children home,” she said, vowing an end to Maduro’s rule — and with it a severe economic crisis that has prompted over seven million people to emigrate from the once prosperous, oil-rich state.

In October, she and Gonzalez Urrutia were awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize for having “fearlessly upheld” the values of justice, democracy and the rule of law.

AFP