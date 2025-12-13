NYSC Revamps Entrepreneurial Programme, Adds AI To Curriculum

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said it is overhauling its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training for corps members through standardisation of the curriculum for deeper impact.

A statement by the body said the Director General (DG) of the Scheme, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this in his address at the 2025 second SAED stakeholders’ summit held in Abuja.

His summit was themed ‘Empowering a Generation: Building Competence for the Future Workplace and Enterprise Through Impactful Partnerships.’

Nafiu, who said the Scheme had embarked on a comprehensive digital transformation of the SAED programme as a pathway to combating youth unemployment, said the new curriculum included skills like artificial intelligence and mobile application development, amongst others.

He further disclosed that Corps Members were being mainstreamed into the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, as well as global remote work opportunities through initiatives like Outsource to Nigeria, NYSC jobs.ng, and the SAED SME toolkit.

Describing the SAED programme as a pillar of youth empowerment in Nigeria, he said more than 3.18 million Corps Members had completed entrepreneurship and workplace readiness training since 2012, with over 30,000 businesses formally registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“They are employing others and contributing to the Gross Domestic Product while demonstrating that our youths are capable change agents,” he added.

The DG stressed the need to focus more on competence, mastery of the SAED skills, and digital fluency by Corps Members so as to make them highly competitive in the rapidly changing world.

He described the ₦2 billion MSME loan fund for Corps Entrepreneurs, which was recently launched in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BoI), as a landmark achievement in the entrepreneurship development drive.

Nafiu hailed the founding fathers of the NYSC for their foresight in anticipating and laying the foundation for entrepreneurial training, as captured in one of the objectives of the scheme.

“The unemployment rate as at 1973 was put at 1.9%, but today it is about 6.9%. Nigeria has many young people who lack employability skills.

“We thank our partners and stakeholders in the SAED programme for collaborating with the NYSC to mitigate the scourge of youth unemployment in Nigeria.

“We must be committed to empowering a generation whose innovation and enterprise will shape the country’s future into prosperity.

“Equipping our young people is not just a programme, it is a national assignment, and NYSC is fully committed to it”, he said.

He urged participants at the meeting to renew strategies for equipping Corps Members with the necessary skills, creativity, and confidence to live in the contemporary world.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director of SAED, Kehinde Aremu-Cole, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders at the summit for driving transformation across multiple sectors such as technology and digital skills, creative industries, entrepreneurship development, financial empowerment, and agricultural revitalisation.

Aremu-Cole described as laudable all the training, grants, and mentorship sessions they had delivered previously, noting that they were shaping Nigeria’s future through the Corps Members.

He called on them to create special-purpose funding pathways that would turn desire and skills into productive enterprises.

“Together, we are not just running a programme: we are building a generation.

“Let us keep empowering, and let us keep believing in the potential of our young people,” he said.