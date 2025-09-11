FULL LIST: FG Approves 26 Trades For Technical Schools

The Federal Government has published the full list of 26 trade areas approved under its revised technical-education curriculum.
A statement signed on Wednesday by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Bon Folasade, said the revised curriculum will convert all Federal Science and Technical Colleges to Federal Technical Colleges from the 2025/2026 academic year.
Announced by Education Minister Dr. Maruf Alausa and Minister of State Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, the overhaul requires each college to offer a minimum of six and a maximum of ten trade courses.
Students are expected to offer between nine and ten subjects (one core trade, five to six general subjects, two to three trade-related subjects, and one elective).
The ministry said the streamlining and modernisation of these trades responds to current industry demand across construction, energy, agriculture, automotive, creative media, and digital services sectors.
“The reform is designed to reduce overload, build strong trade competencies, align with global standards, and prepare young Nigerians for the jobs of the future,” the statement read.
The reform also introduces Citizenship and Heritage Studies alongside core science and language subjects.
READ ALSO: FG Publishes New Tax Reform Laws
Below is the full list of the 26 approved trades:
- Brick laying, block laying and concreting
- Woodwork, carpentry and joinery
- Plumbing and pipe fitting
- Computer hardware & GSM repair and maintenance
- Refrigeration & air-conditioning works
- Mechanised agriculture (mechanisation / smart agriculture)
- Autobody works
- Catering craft practice
- Solar PV installation and maintenance
- Fashion design and garment making
- Livestock farming/animal husbandry
- Fish farming (aquaculture)
- Motorcycle & tricycle repairs
- Painting, decoration and finishes (interior design)
- Welding & fabrication
- Auto-electrical wiring
- Automobile mechanics
- Beauty therapy & cosmetology
- Creative media (digital media production/operations)
- Electronic systems maintenance craft
- Furniture making & upholstery
- Networking & system security (including satellite TV antenna installation and maintenance)
- Social media content creation and management
- Tiling & cladding (tiling and decorative stonework / floor-cover installation)
- Automobile CNG conversion and maintenance
- Leather works