FULL LIST: FG Approves 26 Trades For Technical Schools

The Federal Government has published the full list of 26 trade areas approved under its revised technical-education curriculum.

A statement signed on Wednesday by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Bon Folasade, said the revised curriculum will convert all Federal Science and Technical Colleges to Federal Technical Colleges from the 2025/2026 academic year.

Announced by Education Minister Dr. Maruf Alausa and Minister of State Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, the overhaul requires each college to offer a minimum of six and a maximum of ten trade courses.

Students are expected to offer between nine and ten subjects (one core trade, five to six general subjects, two to three trade-related subjects, and one elective).

The ministry said the streamlining and modernisation of these trades responds to current industry demand across construction, energy, agriculture, automotive, creative media, and digital services sectors.

“The reform is designed to reduce overload, build strong trade competencies, align with global standards, and prepare young Nigerians for the jobs of the future,” the statement read.

The reform also introduces Citizenship and Heritage Studies alongside core science and language subjects.

Below is the full list of the 26 approved trades: