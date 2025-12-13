Turn Policies Into Action For National Development, Shettima Charges NIPSS Graduates

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged graduates of the Senior Executive Course 47 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, to go beyond academic achievement and translate policies into concrete actions for national development.

Speaking at the 2025 graduation ceremony, the Vice President described the programme as “a deliberate investment in Nigeria’s future,” noting that the country remains in capable hands with the emergence of highly trained strategic leaders.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Acting Decisively To Address Nigeria’s Security Challenges, Says Shettima

“By completing this course, you have been entrusted with a responsibility that goes beyond your certificates. You are now tasked with turning policies into action for national development,” Shettima said.

He added that the Federal Government would give due attention to the recommendations of the course, describing the report as “a potential game changer for the nation if fully implemented”.

A total of 96 participants graduated from the 10-month Senior Executive Course 47, themed “Blue Economy and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities”.

The programme involved intensive classroom work, field research, and national and international study tours focused on strengthening policy formulation and strategic decision-making.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, urged the graduates to justify the badge they now wear through solution-oriented contributions in their various institutions.

“You have been challenged to become solution providers to our national development. Your memos should be richer and more developmental after this training,” the governor said.

He expressed confidence that the blue economy sector would benefit from the course outcomes and reaffirmed the Plateau State Government’s commitment to continued collaboration with NIPSS.

The Director-General of NIPSS, Ayo Omotayo, said the institute remained central to shaping policy and national decision-making.

“Our assignment is to design policy frameworks and inform decision-making as Nigeria continues to strengthen efforts around critical sectors like the blue economy,” the professor stated, urging graduates to think critically about the nation’s marine and aquatic assets.

In a symbolic moment at the ceremony, the participants took an oath of service and integrity before their spouses formally placed the NIPSS badges on them, highlighting the shared responsibility and support behind their leadership journey.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, the Course 47 Monitor-General, Colonel Mukhtar Daroda, said the programme reshaped their intellect, character, and sense of duty to the nation.

“This course has made us see Nigeria’s rivers and marine resources as opportunities for growth and development. We are ready to think clearly, speak boldly, and offer solutions where needed,” he said.

The graduation ceremony was attended by security chiefs, senior government officials, and families of the participants.

As the graduates return to their respective sectors, expectations remain high that they will implement their recommendations, strengthen coordination, and drive innovation and partnerships to advance Nigeria’s blue economy and overall national development.