Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Kano Airport

A private jet operated by Flybird on Sunday made a faulty landing at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, after its nose wheel collapsed on touchdown.

Airport sources confirmed the incident to Channels Television, noting that all 11 occupants on board the aircraft, including three crew members, were safely evacuated without any injuries.

“The aircraft experienced a nose wheel collapse while landing at MAKIA,” an airport official said. “All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and there were no casualties recorded.”

Another source at the airport explained that emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene to secure the aircraft and ensure the safety of airport operations.

“Our rescue and firefighting personnel responded promptly in line with standard operating procedures,” the source said. “The situation was brought under control within a short time.”

The aircraft has since been cleared from the runway and moved to a designated area for repairs, allowing normal flight operations to resume at the airport.

Meanwhile, Flybird has yet to issue an official statement on the faulty landing, as aviation authorities continue preliminary assessments of the aircraft.