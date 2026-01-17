260 Passengers Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Lagos Airport Over Technical Fault

A technical fault on Friday forced an aircraft conveying 248 passengers and 12 crew to make an emergency landing at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

A statement by Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the aircraft suffered a technical fault while airborne in Nigerian airspace, leading to the emergency landing.

Following a distress alert received on its 767/112 Toll Free Emergency Lines, LASEMA said upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, it discovered that the passenger aircraft was distressed.

It, however, noted that “The pilot executed a safe landing on the runway at Muritala Mohammed International Airport with LASEMA Response Team and other emergency responders standing by on extreme high alert on the runway.

“Collaborative efforts of the multi-agency responders were coordinated. After proper check by the pilot and the engineering crew, the aircraft was moved to the apron for detailed inspection and prompt repairs. All passengers of the distressed aeroplane were evacuated safely; no injuries reported, no loss of lives”, the statement said partly.

In spite of the technical issues and forced landing, the Agency added that the incident did not result in any significant damage to the aircraft.

“The aircraft has been secured on the apron. Recovery activities have been completed”, the statement added.