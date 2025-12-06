NAF Jet Crashes In Niger State, Pilots Eject Safely

An Alfa Jet aircraft crashed a few kilometres from the Karabonde town in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The two pilots on board successfully ejected before the crash and were reported safe.

No casualties were recorded, and no houses or other properties were affected by the incident.

A source, who spoke to Channels Television on phone, said that the crash occurred at about 4:10 p.m on Saturday near Karabonde town.

The Nigerian Air Force in a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, detailed how it the incident happened.

NAF said the aircraft had an emergency shortly after take-off.

It said the development prompted the “pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure.

“They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection. The crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation,” the NAF statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has praised the pilots for the “courage, discipline and sound judgement which prevented loss of life”.

NAF commended “the exceptional bravery and professionalism of its Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight today, 6 December 2025, at Nigerian Air Force Base Kainji”.

Air Marshal Aneke has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

The Nigerian Air Force reassured Nigerians of its commitment to stringent safety standards and operational excellence.

NAF said it remained dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate.