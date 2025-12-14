What We Know About The Bondi Beach Attack

An attack by two gunmen on Sydney’s Bondi Beach targeted a Hanukkah celebration, killing 11 people and drawing international condemnation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the shooting—which ended with one gunman killed and another wounded and in custody—an act of terror, a “targeted attack on Jewish Australians”.

Here’s what we know:

Gunfire at Bondi

Emergency services first responded to reports of shots fired at 6:47 pm (0747 GMT) at Bondi Beach, one of the biggest tourist draws in Australia’s largest city.

The shooting took place during a “Hanukkah by the Sea” event, which police said was attended by around 1,000 people.

As gunfire erupted, crowds fled in fear from the beach in eastern Sydney, and police descended on the area.

One of the alleged shooters was killed, and the second was in a critical condition, police said.

In addition to the 11 killed, emergency responders rushed at least 29 people to local hospitals.

Police declared the shooting a terrorist incident, adding they had found suspected improvised explosive devices near the beach in a vehicle linked to the suspects.

The prime minister hailed ordinary citizens who tackled and disarmed one of the gunman as “heroes”.

‘An act of evil’

Leaders from Australia and around the world condemned the attack as an act of antisemitism.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith — an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation,” said Albanese.

A string of antisemitic attacks have spread fear among Jewish communities in Australia following the October 7, 2023, Hamas raid on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned Sunday’s shooting in Sydney, calling it a “cruel attack on Jews”, and urged the Australian authorities to step up the fight against antisemitism.

Piecing together attack

Authorities are working to put together an account of what led to the attack, including the background of the alleged gunmen.

Police have asked the public to share any video footage taken in the area during the attack.

Authorities said there were no other reports of any other incidents in Sydney connected to the attack.

AFP