AFCON 2025: 11 Players Now In Eagles’ Camp, 12 More To Arrive Monday

The number of players in the Super Eagles’ camp in Cairo, in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, has risen to 11, with 12 more players expected on Monday.

According to an update from the camp, FC Porto of Portugal left-back Zaidu Sanusi has joined his colleagues who had earlier arrived, bringing the total number of players in camp to 11.

Players already in camp include goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho, and Amas Obasogie. Others are Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Igho Ogbu, and Tochukwu Nnadi.

Twelve more players are expected on Monday (today), with the team holding its first training session at 8 p.m. local time. The training will take place inside the main bowl of the Cairo International Stadium.

The backroom staff and coaching crew are already present in the team’s camp.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Egypt in an international friendly on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Cairo Stadium, as part of their build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Following the encounter, the team, led by head coach Eric Chelle, will depart Cairo for Fes, Morocco, where they will be based throughout the group phase of the tournament.

The Nigerian team has been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda. They will open their AFCON campaign against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on December 23 before clashing with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles four days later.

Nigeria will round off their group fixtures with a showdown against Uganda’s Cranes three days after the Tunisia match.