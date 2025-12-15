NNPC Assures Communities Of Safety, Says Escravos Pipeline Explosion ‘Contained’

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says that host communities around the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in South West Warri, Delta State, are safe following an explosion reported last Thursday at the facility.

The update was given on Sunday in a statement by the Company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh.

According to the statement, the explosion was contained during a joint preliminary inspection involving NNPC Limited, the Nigeria Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) technical teams, and maintenance contractors.

“Coordinated containment measures have been successfully executed, ensuring the safety of host communities, personnel, and the environment. All relevant pipeline sections have been safely and securely isolated.

Odeh said NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), the operator of the network, has activated its business continuity plan to manage the impact on all affected stakeholders, including shippers and suppliers.

“NNPC Ltd continues to maintain open communication with host communities, state authorities, and other critical stakeholders, and appreciates their sustained support and cooperation. The Company remains committed to the safety of its host communities, the protection of the environment, and the reliability of its operations across all assets”, the statement added.

Last Friday, NNPC reported an explosion near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

Odeh said the incident occurred on 10 December at approximately 5.50 p.m.

“NNPC Limited confirms an incident involving an explosion reported at about 17:50 hours on 10th December 2025 near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State,” the statement said.