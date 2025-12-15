Police Arrest Female Ammunition Courier, Kidnap Suspect, Others In Niger State

The Niger State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in its fight against crime, arresting a suspected female arms and ammunition courier, a notorious child abductor, and several other criminal suspects across the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Minna.

According to the statement, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS), acting on credible intelligence, arrested Zuwaira Usman, a 35-year-old woman from Pandogari in Rafi Local Government Area, on November 4, 2025. She is alleged to have specialized in transporting ammunition for criminal elements.

The police say investigations revealed that she was recruited by a suspect identified as Lawali in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, and sent to Warri, Delta State, to collect a consignment.

The consignment, concealed in a flask, was later discovered to contain 2,500 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. Another suspect, Ahmed, was arrested in Delta State, while efforts continue to apprehend Lawali.

In a related development, STS operatives on November 27, 2025, arrested Aminu Ahmed, 25, of Kontagora, for his alleged involvement in the abduction of three children and the collection of ransom payments totaling millions of naira.

The suspect reportedly confessed to abducting minors between January and November 2025, transporting them to Lagos, Ilorin, and other locations, and negotiating ransoms with their families before abandoning the victims at various sites. He is currently under intensive investigation.

The Command also achieved success in curbing illegal arms possession. A police patrol team attached to Gawu-Babangida Division arrested Muhammed Mahmud, 25, of Zuba area, on November 3, 2025, along the Izom–Abuchi–Suleja road.

He was found in possession of a locally fabricated pistol loaded with a cartridge and has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation.

On December 10, 2025, operatives of Operation Flush attached to Chanchaga Division arrested two suspected phone snatchers, Hassan Abdullahi, 19, and Khalifa Bashir, 21, both residents of Minna.

The suspects were intercepted in a tricycle at the Old City Gate, where three Android phones, suspected to have been stolen, were recovered. They reportedly confessed to robbing passengers and will be prosecuted accordingly.

In another operation, police patrol teams attached to Maje Division recovered two improvised guns concealed in bushes near a mountain by Zuma Rock along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway on December 12, 2025.

The weapons were believed to have been used by armed robbers in the area. On the same day, two suspected armed robbers, Adamu Usman, 29, and Umar Mohammed Bello, 31, were arrested in Kagarko, Kaduna State, in connection with an armed robbery in Suleja, while another suspect, Zakariyau Mohammed, was arrested for conspiracy and theft of household items.

The Niger State Police Command reassured the public of its commitment to sustaining intelligence-led policing and urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and useful information to enhance safety across the state.