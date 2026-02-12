NSCDC Officer Killed As Illegal Miners Attack Joint Security Team In Niger State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, has condemned a deadly attack carried out by suspected illegal miners on a joint security patrol team at Zuzungi, Kataeregi.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday during a routine operation aimed at curbing illegal mining activities and preventing the smuggling of solid minerals from the area.

The joint patrol team comprised personnel from the NSCDC, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), local security operatives known as the Anti-Drugs Control (ADC), and officials of the Millennium Metals Mining Company.

According to a press statement issued by the Command, the security operatives were intercepting individuals suspected of illegally smuggling extracted minerals when they came under heavy attack from armed illegal miners.

During the assault, the attackers were said to have killed an NSCDC officer and set ablaze an operational Hilux vehicle belonging to the agency.

The State Commandant, Suberu Aniviye, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Abubakar Muti, described the attack as criminal, barbaric, and a direct assault on constituted authority and Nigeria’s economic stability.

He said that mining sites and solid mineral resources were classified as critical national assets under Nigerian law, noting that illegal mining constitutes economic sabotage.

Manhunt Launched

Aniviye, however, stated that the NSCDC remains the lead agency in protecting mining sites and enforcing laws against illegal mining activities, in collaboration with other security agencies.

“Any person found engaging in illegal mining, mineral smuggling, or aiding such criminal enterprises will be arrested, thoroughly investigated, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he stated.

Aniviye added that attacks on security operatives amounted to grave criminal offences, including murder, arson, economic sabotage, and conspiracy against the state, assuring that those responsible for the attack would be tracked down and brought to justice.

The commandant extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen officer, the Nigerian Police Force, and the entire security community in Niger State, assuring that justice would be diligently pursued.

A comprehensive manhunt has since been launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

He also called on members of the public, particularly residents of communities around mining areas, to provide credible information to security agencies to aid ongoing investigations.

The NSCDC also urged residents to remain calm and continue cooperating with security agencies as operations are intensified to restore peace and order in the affected area.

The corps reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives, protecting critical national assets, and defending the economic integrity of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole.