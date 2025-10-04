NSCDC Parades Six Illegal Miners In Niger

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded six suspected illegal miners arrested during a midnight operation.

Speaking at the Command headquarters in Minna, the State Commandant, Comdt. Suberu Aniviye, said the arrests were made around 12:00 midnight when the Mining Marshals of the Corps received credible intelligence about the activities of illegal miners operating in large numbers.

“Our team swung into action immediately and apprehended six suspects at the site. We also recovered nine motorcycles and several implements used for illegal mining operations,” Aniviye stated.

The Commandant, who reiterated the Corps’ commitment to stamping out illegal mining in the state, warned perpetrators to vacate Niger State or face the full wrath of the law.

“I am sounding this as a last warning to illegal miners and all those engaging in unlawful activities. They should relocate from Niger State because wherever they go in Nigeria, the Civil Defence Corps will be there to checkmate them. We will not allow individuals to divert the mineral resources meant for the development of the state,” he stressed.

He also called on traditional rulers, political leaders, and community stakeholders to support the Corps by sensitising their subjects at the grassroots.

According to him, Governor Umaru Bago has invested heavily in infrastructure projects such as roads and other social amenities, funded from the state’s resources. “These efforts must not be undermined by a few people enriching themselves illegally,” he added.

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Visit Plateau Saturday For APC Chairman’s Mother’s Burial

Meanwhile, Danmalam Hafiz, a representative of the newly inaugurated Petroleum and Environmental Degradation Association, also addressed journalists during the parade.

Hafiz explained that the association, established just two weeks ago in Abuja, aims to support the NSCDC in combating illegal mining and other environmental challenges.

“Our objective is not only to tackle illegal mining but also to fight environmental degradation. We already have representatives across the 36 states and in every local government of Niger State. These grassroots members will serve as our information network, providing intelligence directly to the Civil Defence Corps,” Hafiz said.

He further revealed that the association is working on forming its own task force to collaborate with NSCDC’s Mining Marshals, while also planning to train members across the 25 local government areas of Niger State.