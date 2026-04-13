[VIDEO] El-Rufai In Kaduna Court As ICPC Case Resumes

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai appeared at the Kaduna State High Court on Monday as his trial resumed in a case filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

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He is standing trial alongside Amadu Sule over allegations that include abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud, and conferring undue advantage.

The former governor arrived the court at about 9 a.m. under tight security, drawing attention from supporters, legal observers, and members of the public who gathered early in anticipation of the hearing.

Inside the courtroom, proceedings were set to continue with submissions from both the prosecution and the defence team, as of the time of filing the report.

Before entering the courtroom, El-Rufai was reportedly heard speaking with an associate about the upcoming convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He was said to have asked whether the event would hold the next day, to which the associate responded, “God willing,” suggesting that he remained engaged in political activities despite the ongoing legal proceedings.

In a separate case, the former governor is facing a 10-count charge before the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The charges involve allegations of abuse of office, money laundering, and fraud totaling ₦579.6 million and $1.1 million.

A bail hearing in that case is scheduled for April 14.

Supporters of the former governor have expressed confidence that the legal process will vindicate him.