Kogi Pushes Anti-Internet Fraud Clubs In Schools

The Kogi State Government has called for the establishment of Anti-Internet Fraud Campaign Clubs in schools and tertiary institutions across the state as part of efforts to combat cybercrime and promote ethical values among youths.

Governor Usman Ododo made the call during the official flag-off of the Kogi Anti-Internet Fraud Campaign at the Government House, Lokoja, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Arike.

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Ayoade stressed the need for parents, schools, religious institutions, and community leaders to support government efforts in tackling internet fraud, warning that poor moral upbringing and the quest for quick wealth were damaging societal values.

“The system is going bad, and it is in our hands to correct it,” she said, while advocating the creation of anti-fraud clubs in schools to promote awareness among students.

Earlier, the Convener of the campaign and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Fraud and Internet Matters, Oluseyi Eleta, said the initiative was designed to protect the image and future of Kogi State.

He noted that intelligence and talent become dangerous when not guided by integrity, urging youths to use the digital space for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment rather than cybercrime.

Speaking on behalf of the ICPC, CP Nathaniel Diton identified pressure, opportunity, and rationalisation as major factors encouraging fraudulent behaviour.

While delivering a lecture titled “Internet Fraud and the Nigerian Youth: The Way Forward,” Diton urged youths to embrace ethical means of livelihood and warned against defending corruption based on ethnic or social sentiments.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the state should not be defined by internet fraudsters, describing Kogi people as intelligent, dynamic, and hospitable.

Fanwo blamed some parents for indirectly encouraging internet fraud by accepting expensive gifts from unemployed children without questioning the source of the money.

He also disclosed that the state government was developing innovation hubs to help youths channel their digital skills into legitimate ventures.

The commissioner donated ₦100,000 to Great Onize Suleiman of GYB Model School for her outstanding presentation during the programme.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs. Helen Adebirimibe, and the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Taiye Abanika, urged parents to make sacrifices for the future of their children while encouraging youths to make productive use of the internet.

Students from GYB Model School and Faith Academy also presented papers highlighting the dangers of internet fraud on individuals, families, and society.

The event attracted government officials, students, security agencies, and education stakeholders, all united in the call for stronger moral values and collective action against cybercrime in Kogi State.