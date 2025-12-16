Esele Calls For Probe Of NMDPRA Boss Ahmed Over Dangote’s Allegation

Former President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Peter Esele, has called for the investigation of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk over corruption allegations.

On Sunday, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, accused Ahmed of economic sabotage, which he said is undermining domestic refining in Nigeria.

Weighing in on the issue, Esele said the NMDPRA boss should resign to pave way for a thorough probe into the allegation levelled against him.

“First thing I would do is to ask security agencies to investigate,” he on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today when asked what he would do as Minister of Petroleum.

“If the investigation is going on and it is also found out that a civil servant is paying $5 million as schoolfees for his children, that is something we should not encourage.

“The government must tell us that they are ready for probity, accountability. I would advise as President, agencies like ICPC are supposed to know all of this, come up with their recommendations. If the man is found wanting, he should resign and the necessary actions be carried out.”

READ ALSO: Reps’ Joint Committee Steps Into Dangote–NMDPRA Rift, Summons Parties

He explained that if it is discovered that the NMDPRA boss is exonerated, Dangote should be compelled to issue a public apology.

The dispute between Dangote and Ahmed dates back to July 2024, when the NMDPRA CEO said local refineries, including the Dangote refinery, produce inferior products compared to those imported into the country.

Dangote denied the allegations by testing diesel from his refinery during an oversight visit by federal lawmakers to the plant.

More than one year later, the industrialist wrote to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), alleged corruption on the part of Ahmed.

The President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited claimed Ahmed was living beyond his legitimate means, claiming that four of his children attend secondary schools in Switzerland at costs running into several million of dollars.

He said such expenditure raised serious questions about potential conflict of interest and the integrity of regulatory oversight in the downstream petroleum sector.

Dangote asked the anti-graft agency to probe the NMDPRA boss.

Despite the most recent allegations, the NMDPRA and Ahmed have yet to comment on the issue.