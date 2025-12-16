Kebbi Governor Signs 2026 Budget Into Law

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has assented to the 2026 Appropriation Bill, thereby signing the state’s budget into law.

The signing took place on Tuesday at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, after the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Zuru, formally presented the approved bill to the governor.

The 2026 Appropriation Bill has a total expenditure of ₦642,930,818,157.99, covering both recurrent and capital spending for the 2026 fiscal year.

Speaking at the event, Zuru said the budget was considered and passed by the House in line with constitutional provisions.

He noted that the legislature examined the bill before approving and transmitting it to the governor for assent.

The Speaker also disclosed that the 10th Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed 60 bills within two years of the current administration, all of which have received the governor’s assent.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s support for the policies and programmes of the state government.

In his response, Governor Idris thanked the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly for their cooperation and role in the legislative process.

Idris stated that the working relationship between the executive and legislature has contributed to effective governance in the state.

The governor stressed that the implementation of the 2026 budget would depend largely on improving Internally Generated Revenue to complement federal allocations, which he said remain inadequate for the state’s needs.

He said that the budget focuses on projects and programmes aimed at improving service delivery across the state and assured that adjustments would be made where necessary to ensure effective implementation.

Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working with all arms of government to achieve the objectives of the 2026 budget.