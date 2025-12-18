Angry Mob Attacks Zamfara Lawmaker Over Alleged Poor Representation

An angry mob in Dansadau town, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Wednesday attacked a state lawmaker over allegations of poor performance and neglect of his constituents.

The lawmaker, Kabiru Mikailu, who represents Maru South Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, was reportedly assaulted by residents when he accompanied Governor Dauda Lawal on a historic visit to the troubled community.

The angry residents accused the legislator of neglecting the area since his election, alleging that he failed to visit the community or engage with constituents during major events.

Some residents claimed that the lawmaker neither attended Sallah festivities in the town nor visited to commiserate with families affected by repeated bandit attacks in the area.

READ ALSO: Gov Lawal Pledges Investment In Human Capital, Others, Unveils Zamfara Development Plan

Security operatives were said to have intervened to restore calm and prevent further escalation of the situation.

Governor Dauda Lawal was in Dansadau to flag off the reconstruction of the over 90-kilometre Dansadau–Gusau road.

During the visit, the governor also ordered the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the town’s General Hospital, as well as the provision of solar-powered electricity to improve living conditions in the area.

The governor assured residents of his administration’s commitment to restoring security, rebuilding critical infrastructure, and improving the welfare of communities affected by insecurity across Zamfara State.

Governor Lawal also received the Chieftaincy Title of Garkuwan Dansadau and was turbaned by the Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, Sarkin Kudu Dansadau.