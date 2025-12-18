Nigeria’s 2025 AFCON Fixtures, Kickoff – Group Stage

Pitted in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, Nigeria are fancied as one of the favourites to win the competition in Morocco.

At the last edition of the continental football competition, the three-time AFCON winners were agonisingly close to adding to their tally. Nigeria lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final after taking the lead.

But in Morocco, Nigeria’s target will be to go one more step further and conquer the continent in the Maghreb. That journey starts with the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, who will step out against the Super Eagles on December 23 at the Fez Stadium in Fes.

Three days later, it will be a battle of the eagles when the Super Eagles play with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, one of their North African rivals. Nigeria’s last group match will see them square off against the Cranes of Uganda on December 30.

The top two teams from the lot will automatically reach the round of 16, while four teams will join them as the best third-placed countries.

Below is a list of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s group stage matches and kickoff at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco:

Group C — Morocco 2025

23 Dec: Nigeria vs Tanzania — 06:30 pm (WAT/Nigerian time)

27 Dec: Nigeria vs Tunisia — 09:00 pm

30 Dec: Uganda vs Nigeria — 05:00 pm (final group match).

How far can Nigeria go? Follow Channels Television’s coverage of the competition here.