Okowa, Govs, Others In Attendance As APC Hold National Caucus Meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is holding its national caucus meeting in Abuja withPresident Bola Tinubu, and his vice Kashim Shettima in attendance at the event taking place at the State House in Abuja.

Thursday’s meeting will also see past and serving governors from across the federation, present and past national leaders of the party, as well as past and present federal lawmakers in attendance.

READ ALSO: Four House Of Reps Members From Rivers State Defect To APC

Other notable persons are former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the APC, including the opposition party’s vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, and ex-senate presidents Anyim Pius Anyim and Ken Nnamani.

Governors Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, all of whom recently defected from the PDP, are also present.