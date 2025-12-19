‘Consolidated Renewed Sufferings,’ PDP Faults Tinubu’s 2026 Budget Proposal

The Peoples Democratic Party has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s 2026 budget proposal, describing it as a “Budget of Consolidated Renewed Sufferings”.

Tinubu presented a ₦58.18 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly on Friday, projecting a cautiously improving economy and promising stricter budgetary discipline.

But the PDP, in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Ini Ememobong, said the budget falls short in tackling widespread poverty, rising living costs, and insecurity.

“We see it rather as a budget of consolidated renewed sufferings, because what Nigerians have witnessed since the birth of this administration is nothing but unmitigated hardship on the people, while the governing class relishes in affluence.

“President Tinubu cited a 3.98% GDP growth rate as evidence of economic stabilisation under his administration,” he stated.

“According to the 2025 World Bank Poverty & Equity Brief, more than 30.9% of Nigerians live below the international extreme poverty line. This shows that there is growth without prosperity for our citizens, meaning that despite GDP growth, poverty remains endemic. This clearly indicates that whatever economic gains exist are not reaching the majority of Nigerians.

The PDP said, “The President stated that the economy under his watch grew by 3.98% without stating the sectors that stimulated the growth or identifying those who benefited from it.

“This figure reflects the economic decline the nation has suffered under the leadership of the APC-led Federal Government when compared to the growth rate of 6.87% recorded in 2013 (same period under the last PDP administration), which was driven largely by non-oil sectors such as agriculture and trade.”

Ememobong called for transparent and effective use of security funds to provide modern equipment, sufficient ammunition, better intelligence, and improved welfare for personnel facing well-armed criminal groups.