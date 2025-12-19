Ekiti Dismisses EKSUTH Doctor Accused Of Unlawful Removal Of Patient’s Kidney

The Ekiti State Government has sacked a surgeon, who was accused of removing the kidney of a patient without their prior consent at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists by the Commissioner for Health, Oyebanji Filani.

READ ALSO: Police Recover Stolen Baby In Ekiti, Arrest Suspect

It also recommended that all members of the surgical team present in the theatre on the day of the operation are to be suspended from duty for a period of one month, pending further administrative review.

This decision followed the detailed report submitted by the seven-member panel of enquiry, chaired by Professor Francis Faduyile, to the Ministry for Health and Human Services.

The statement partly read, “The panel was constituted 11 days ago, to investigate the claim made by one Joshua Afolayan regarding a surgical procedure he underwent at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

“Upon careful review of the report and its recommendations, the Ekiti State Government has approved the following actions:

“The surgeon who had primary responsibility for the surgery is to be dismissed from the service of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) with immediate effect.

“All members of the surgical team present in the theatre on the day of the operation are to be suspended from duty for a period of one month, pending further administrative review.”

The state government also said that it would bear the full cost of a new kidney transplant for Afolayan.

“The Ekiti State Government will bear the full cost of a new kidney transplant for Mr Joshua Afolayan and will also take responsibility for his post-transplant care and transplant-related medical maintenance for a period of two years.

“In line with the recommendations of the panel, a comprehensive reorganisation of relevant departments within EKSUTH will be undertaken to strengthen clinical governance, accountability, and patient safety,” it stated.

The government further said that while it continues to stand firmly behind the many dedicated and hardworking health professionals at EKSUTH and acknowledges their sacrifices and commitment to service, it will not hesitate to take decisive action where professional standards are breached.

It reiterated its commitment to protecting patients, upholding ethical and professional standards in healthcare delivery, and restoring and sustaining public confidence in the Ekiti State health system.

“Necessary reforms will be pursued to ensure that incidents of this nature do not recur and that EKSUTH continues to serve as a centre of excellence in patient care.

“We thank the people of Ekiti State for their patience, and trust, and we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to continued improvement in quality health care, compassion, and responsible governance,” the statement added.