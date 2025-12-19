FEC Approves Upward Review Of 2026 Budget Proposal

The Federal Executive Council has approved an upward review of the 2026 budget from ₦54.5 trillion to ₦58.47 trillion.

The approval was given during the emergency FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

It was the first time the VP chaired the meeting under the current government.

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Present 2026 Budget At NASS

Briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting, the Director General of Budget, Tanimu Yakubu, said the 2026 appropriation bill was six per cent higher than the 2025 budget estimate.

He said the expenditure includes projected spending of government owned Enterprises, amounting to ₦4.98 trillion, and ₦1.37 trillion for grants and donor-funded projects.

He explained that the projected aggregate spending includes statutory transfers of ₦4.1 trillion, debt service of ₦15.52 trillion, including ₦388.54 billion naira for the sinking fund to retire maturing bonds issued local contractors and creditors, personnel cost, including pension, ₦10.75 trillion naira, which includes ₦1.02 trillion for government owned enterprises, and seven per cent higher than the 2025 provision.

“Overhead cost ₦2.22 trillion, capital expenditure ₦25.68 trillion, 1.8 per cent lower than the 2025 capital provision, reflecting a more conservative approach to capital planning and the focus on completing ongoing projects.

“Capital allocation priorities include MDS ₦11.3 trillion, multilateral and bilateral loans ₦ 2.052 trillion, capital component of the development levy: ₦1.8 trillion,” he further explained.

According to Yakubu, the 2026 budget reflects a deliberate balance between macroeconomic stabilisation and development imperatives and the medium-term fiscal framework.

He said the budget assumptions are conservative and realistic, particularly on oil price, exchange rate, and government-owned enterprises’ dividends.

“The revenues decline year on year, but non-oil revenues now account for roughly two-thirds of total receipts, confirming a structural shift away from oil dependence. Corporate tax, vat, customs, and independent revenues remain the main fiscal anchors.

“Expenditure growth is driven primarily by debt service, wages, and pensions rather than discretionary expansion.

“Capital spending is marginally reduced to prioritise completion of ongoing projects and value for money.

“The larger deficit reflects rather than policy loosening. Financing relies on domestic borrowing, complemented by concessional multilateral loans,” Yakubu said.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said FEC also amended the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

He also noted that a downward revision of the exchange rate from ₦1,512 to ₦1,400 was considered.