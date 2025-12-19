Vote Buying Wouldn’t Matter If Citizens Are Determined To Elect Their Choices – Rivers Rep

A lawmaker representing Andoni/Opobo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Awaji Inombek-Abiante, has said that voter inducement will be ineffective in elections if citizens are determined to choose their choices.

READ ALSO: By-Election: EFCC Arraigns PDP Reps Candidate, Campaign DG For Alleged Vote Buying

Inombek-Abiante said this during an interview on Friday on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“How do you stop vote buying? If the citizens decide to elect who they believe in, inducement or no inducement won’t matter much,” he stated.

The House of Representatives member from Rivers State said he had had the opportunity of observing elections in some states within the ECOWAS community, and they don’t have some of the issues that we have here.

“There is a deficit in the trust level; that is why somebody will go to vote, and another person will want to inflate figures at the polling unit.

“If somebody comes and gives you money or induces you with material things, you go and vote and you don’t believe in the ideology of that person; it’s just for that moment, and you will suffer the consequences for a very long time,” he said.

‘Build Integrity’

Speaking further, Inombek-Abiante stated, “As Nigerians, I think we should build our integrity to the point that we reject these things on our own, not because it is in any act or law.

“We should easily move to the point that whatever you offer will not be consequential to influence our decision in who we offer service.”

The lawmaker noted that it was necessary to create enough safeguards that will guarantee that anyone loved by his people has the required credentials and can offer services and not be dependent on those with very deep pockets.

“If Nigerians appreciate this fact, they don’t need to accept any inducement on their own,” he added.