Busta Rhymes, Tiwa Savage, M.I Headline Detty December Fest

American rap icon Busta Rhymes, alongside Nigerian stars Tiwa Savage and M.I Abaga, headlined Friday’s Detty December Fest held at Ilubirin, Ikoyi, Lagos, delivering one of the standout nights of the 2025 festive season.

The open-air concert, produced by Livespot360, drew a large and diverse crowd, including music lovers, diaspora visitors, and industry figures, as Lagos continued its annual run of end-of-year celebrations.

Busta Rhymes, born Trevor Smith Jr, returned to Lagos for the first time in 15 years, commanding the stage with a high-energy performance that ran into the early hours of Saturday.

Backed by longtime hypeman Spliff Star, the 53-year-old rapper powered through a catalogue of 1990s and 2000s hits, keeping the audience fully engaged throughout his set.

His performance included Turn It Up / Fire It Up, Break Ya Neck, Touch It, I Know What You Want, What’s It Gonna Be?!, Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, and Pass the Courvoisier Part II.

Midway through the show, Busta Rhymes paused to reflect on his return to Nigeria, telling the crowd, “Even though it took 15 years, we are home. This trip was special to me because it wasn’t just about a show.”

He added that he was considering investing in property and possibly settling down in Nigeria, comments that drew loud cheers and quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

The concert was elevated by surprise appearances from Tiwa Savage, M.I Abaga, and Ill Bliss, reinforcing the night’s blend of global hip-hop and Nigerian sounds.

Tiwa Savage, dressed in an all-black outfit, thrilled fans with performances of Elo Baby, Like, Koroba, Somebody’s Son, and All Over, adding Afrobeats flair to the night.

M.I Abaga followed with a rap-heavy set, performing Action Film, Oleku, Undisputed Champion, and Bullion Van, drawing strong reactions from the crowd.

Additional guest appearances came from Seun Kuti, Do2tun, and Uzi The Great, while several celebrities were spotted in attendance.

The event featured large LED screens, coordinated lighting, fog effects, and pyrotechnics, creating a high-impact visual experience.

At one point, Busta Rhymes invited fans closer to the stage, briefly dissolving VIP barriers and intensifying crowd interaction.

Social media platforms were flooded with clips from the concert, with fans describing the night as one of the defining moments of Detty December 2025. No disruptions were reported.

The Ilubirin show further highlighted Detty December Fest’s reputation as a major platform for cultural exchange, bringing international hip-hop icons and Nigerian music stars together on one stage.