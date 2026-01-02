Olamide, Fido, Toby Shang Headline Mainland Block Party After Detty December

Delivering a high-energy start to the new year, the Mainland Block Party, tagged “Mission 26K,” lit up the Police College in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, on New Year’s Day, drawing tens of thousands of music fans to the heart of the Mainland.

Headlined by Olamide, alongside performances by Fido and hypeman Toby Shang, the New Year’s Day concert was celebrated as a homecoming, marking the rapper’s long-awaited return to performing on the Lagos Mainland after a hiatus.

The organisers, who had a “Mission 26K” target, had the venue full beyond its capacity.

The atmosphere was amplified by elaborate stage design, multi-coloured LED screens, pyrotechnics, smoke effects and coordinated lighting, creating a visually striking experience.

Olamide’s set stood out as the defining moment of the night. Making an iconic entrance within seconds of being mute amid smoke and flames, the rapper delivered a performance that kept energy levels consistently high.

Fans sang along word-for-word, waved phone flashlights in unison and erupted during throwback moments, creating a sea of lights across the venue.

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Wizkid Makes Surprise Performance At Gunna’s Detty December Fest Show

Performing for an hour stretch into the early hours, his setlist blended timeless hits with newer material, including “Durosoke,” “Gbana,” “Infinity,” “Reggae Blues,” “Konkobility,” “Motivate,” “Lagos Boys,” “Durosoke,” “Melo Melo,” “Wo,” “Kai,” “99,” and “Metaverse” from his 2024 “Ikigai” album.

A notable highlight was Olamide’s on-stage collaboration with Nissi [Burna Boy’s sister] during “Motivate,” which added a duet element to the performance.

Throughout his set, Olamide maintained strong engagement with the audience, reinforcing the connection that has long defined his relationship with Mainland fans and the street.

Fido and Toby Shang also thrilled attendees with their respective performances.

Fido performed some of his hits like “Awolowo”, which featured Tiwa Savage and also “Joy is Coming”, which featured Kizz Daniel.

The concert also featured performances by rising stars like Lade, and Danny S.

The musical atmosphere was supported by a lineup of DJs, including DJ Ennymoney, DJ YK, DJ TGARBS, DJ Wanni X Handi, and DJ Mekury.

The structure of the event largely revolved around Olamide’s headline appearance, with DJs and opening acts setting the tone earlier in the day.

The show followed Olamide’s historic sold-out performance at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in late 2025.

The festival came on the backdrop of the just-concluded Detty December season, which featured major events such as Detty December Fest, Flytime Fest, Fuze Fest, Wizkid’s G.O.A.T: The Greatest of All Time Experience, and Iconiq Fest.

The period also saw numerous high-profile concerts headlined by leading Nigerian acts, including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Tiwa Savage, Victony, Shallipopi and Qing Madi, alongside international stars such as Gunna and Busta Rhymes.