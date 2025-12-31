Trump’s Threat, Super Falcons’ Triumph, Mokwa Flood, Mass Abductions: Defining Events Of 2025

Year 2025 came with high expectations, but as the year progressed, Nigerians witnessed high and low moments — a mix of good, bad, ugly, shocking, and not-so-surprising events that made the year one that will not be forgotten in a very long time.

It began on a low note with deadly attacks by insurgents that left at least 50 people dead; there was also an accidental airstrike that killed 16 civilians in January.

What followed were the new tax reforms, the deadly Mokwa flood in Niger State, and killings in Yelewata, Benue State.

July and August brought something to cheer up Nigerians with the Super Falcons’ record 10th WAFCON title in Morocco and the fifth consecutive AfroBasket title won by D’Tigress.

The last quarter was a mix with the inauguration of CNG truck by the Dangote refinery, mass abductions of over 300 schoolchildren during deadly attacks by bandits in Kebbi and Niger states, US President Donald Trump’s threat of military invasion in Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide, and mega concerts, tagged Detty December, and featuring local and international artistes, including Busta Rhymes and Burna Boy.

Here is a blow-by-blow account of the major events:

“Guns-a-blazing”

Nigeria was added to the list of countries that came under President Trump’s radar when he, on November 2, threatened to send US forces into Nigeria with “guns-a-blazing” if Africa’s most populous country did not stem what he claimed was the killing of Christians by Islamists, “committing these horrible atrocities”.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet,” he said on Truth Social. His threat came a day after he declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over killings of Christians, describing the situation as a “mass slaughter.”

What followed was a US congressional sub-committee hearing on the alleged killings. Although Nigeria denied the allegation, it led to the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of the steps to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.

Mass Abductions

Nigeria’s security challenges were exacerbated by fatal attacks and abductions in different parts of the country, especially in the northern region. Nigerians were jolted when bandits abducted 25 students from the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State, on November 17, killing the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, in the process.

The dust of the abduction had yet to settle when gunmen stormed the St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Niger State, a few days later. Over 300 pupils, teachers, and other members of staff were whisked away by the attackers.

The incidents, reminiscent of the mass abductions in previous years, including the kidnapping of over 200 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, ignited nationwide outrage and fear over the safety of schoolchildren The Maga and Papiri incidents added to the abduction of 38 worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State, and female farmers in Borno State. The 25 Kebbi girls were freed while 230 Niger State schoolchildren were later released as announced by the government.

Mokwa Flood Tragedy

Tragedy struck on May 28, 2025, as a flood wreaked havoc in communities in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State. The disaster left over 200 villagers dead and hundreds of families displaced. The humanitarian crisis prompted a presidential visit led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who announced the release of ₦2 billion and 20 trucks of food for the victims, as approved by President Bola Tinubu

The Niger State Government has said a total of 1,354 people were directly affected by the flood disaster. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Murtala Bagana, said 4,534 individuals were displaced from their homes, with 458 households impacted.

According to him, a total of 265 buildings were destroyed or severely damaged, two major roads were affected, and five key bridges collapsed, including the vital Goodwill Bridge along Mokwa-Jaba Road.

Yelewata Attacks

Nigeria recorded yet another tragedy in the North-Central region, where gunmen launched a deadly attack on the Yelewata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State in June, leaving several residents dead, properties destroyed, and families rendered homeless.

Irked by the killings, the Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, James Ayatse, accused some politicians of deliberately politicising the state’s security crisis and allegedly wishing for the situation to deteriorate, describing the Yelewata attack as a well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign.

“What we are dealing with here in Benue is a calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign by herder-terrorists and bandits, which has been on for decades and is worsening every year,” he said during a stakeholder meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who was in the state to sympathise with victims of the.

Triumphant Super Falcons

Nigeria’s women’s national team, the Super Falcons, gave the nation perhaps the biggest cheering news by winning a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco. The Falcons made a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final.

President Bola Tinubu conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the women for their historic win. Tinubu, who hosted the players and other members of the team at the Presidential Villa, also announced the award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 players. The president also promised each of the victorious players a three-bedroom apartment.

The win served as a consolation for many Nigerians whose hearts were broken by the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

D’Tigress Bag Seventh Title

Less than a month after their football counterparts clinched the WAFCON title, Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, made history by winning an unprecedented fifth consecutive AfroBasket Women title.

Nigeria edged out Mali 78-64 in a tense showdown, displaying resilience and composure to claim their seventh AfroBasket title. They have dominated African women’s basketball, winning their 29th consecutive game without a single loss since 2015, with standout performances by Amy Okonkwo and Ezinne Kalu.

In recognition of their incredible feat, the Federal Government rewarded D’Tigress, Nigeria’s female basketball team, with the Order of the Niger (OON) national honours, with each of the players getting $100,000 and a flat.

AFCON Begins

Africa’s biggest football tournament, the African Cup of Nations 2025, began in Morocco on December 21. The continental event featuring 24 countries, including Nigeria, is in its 35th edition and will run from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

Hosts Morocco began their campaign with an emphatic win over Comoros at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat. The Atlas Lions are in Group A with Mali and Zambia.

The Super Eagles are in Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, while defending champions, the Ivory Coast, are in Group F with Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique.

Dangote Refinery’s CNG Trucks

In September, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals newly acquired Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks began loading petroleum products at the facility for direct supply to filling stations nationwide, much to the relief of Nigerians who depend on petrol for day-to-day activities.

The refinery, owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is a 650,000 barrels-per-day integrated refinery located in the Lekki Free Zone of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. The refinery announced in August that it had received the first batch of its 4,000 CNG-powered trucks for the fuel distribution programme, which was initially set to commence on August 15.

On December 15, the President of Dangote Group vowed to further slash prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol nationwide, less than 24 hours after he announced an imminent reduction in petrol pump price to ₦739 per litre in Lagos.

Tax Reform Laws

After months of widespread controversy, criticisms, and opposition including, some governors, President Tinubu assented to the four tax reform bills passed by the National Assembly. The four bills — the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill — were passed by the National Assembly after extensive consultations with various interest groups and stakeholders.

The Presidency said the new tax laws, which will take effect from January 1, 2026, would significantly transform tax administration in the country, leading to increased revenue generation, improved business environment, and a boost in domestic and foreign investments.

Rivers Emergency Rule

Amid the political crisis in Rivers State, which involved Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his predecessor who is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly, President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on March 18, 2025, imposed a state of emergency in the state, suspended the governor and his deputy, as well as the House of Assembly members, for six months in the first instance.

Hinging his decision on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Tinubu, who said he would not allow the crisis, which also led to the physical destruction of the House of Assembly, to fester, immediately appointed and swore in a retired naval chief, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas, as the sole administrator of the oil-rich Niger Delta state.

The emergency rule was lifted on September 18, with Tinubu saying there was a new spirit of understanding, “a robust readiness, and potent enthusiasm on the part of all the stakeholders in Rivers State for an immediate return to democratic governance,” based on the intelligence available to him.

Detty December

Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital, hosted nonstop concerts featuring Afrobeats heavyweights and international stars — Busta Rhymes, Gunna, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy; Juma Jux, Phyno, BNXN, Shallipopi, and Qing Madi.

Burna Boy sent the crowd into a frenzy on Friday night (December 19, 2025) after making an unannounced appearance at Crown ‘Shallipopi’ Uzama’s Plutomania Live in Concert at Iconiq Fest 2025 in Lagos. The Grammy-winning singer joined Shallipopi on stage during the closing moments of the rapper’s headline set, instantly creating an electric atmosphere at the Landmark Event Centre, the venue of the event.

The ‘Iconic Fest’ and ‘Plutomania Live’ drew massive crowds, one that cements ‘Detty December’ as a global cultural phenomenon.