Gov Fubara Visits Bayelsa Counterpart Over Deputy’s Death

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday visited his Bayelsa State counterpart, Duoye Diri, over the death of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Ewhrudjakpo was the deputy governor of Bayelsa State until his sudden death on December 11.

The governor, decked in a black native shirt and a black hat to match, arrived in Yenagoa.

Fubara exchanged pleasantries with Diri before being ushered into the Bayelsa State Government House.

Earlier, the Rivers governor described Ewhrudjakpo’s demise as a monumental loss and commiserated with Diri and the Bayelsa State Government.

Fubara described the late deputy governor as a man of rare calibre whose life in the public service was exemplary, adding that he combined intellect with humility.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Rivers State, I extend our deepest condolences to you, my brother Governor Douye Diri and all the people of Bayelsa State over the news of the sudden passing of your Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo,” a statement he personally signed read.

Governor Fubara stated that the “sad news resonates across our borders, leaving us in a state of collective mourning alongside our brothers and sisters in Bayelsa State.”

“Senator Ewhrudjakpo was a man of exceptional calibre whose life was a masterclass in public service.

“Throughout his distinguished career, he navigated the complexities of governance with a rare blend of intellectual depth and profound humility. Ewhrudjakpo was not merely a political figure; he was a steadfast anchor for your administration and a beacon of hope for his constituents.”