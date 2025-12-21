IN PICTURES: Shallipopi, Zerry DL, Famous Pluto Light Up Iconiq Fest For Detty December

Shallipopi, Zerry DL and Famous Pluto delivered a memorable close to Iconiq Fest 2025 with a high-energy performance at Plutomania Live in Concert, held on Saturday night at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The trio, popularly referred to as the Uzama brothers, headlined the final night of the three-day festival, thrilling fans with a run of street-pop and Afrobeats records that kept the venue buzzing well into the night.

Their on-stage chemistry was on full display as they performed joint and solo sets, drawing loud sing-alongs and reactions from the packed crowd.

One of the night’s standout moments came when the brothers reunited to perform their chart-topping collaboration Ewo, sending fans into another frenzy.

Midway through the performance, the trio were presented with a TurnTable Charts award in recognition of ‘Ewo’ claiming the number one spot in Nigeria.

A representative of TurnTable Charts made the presentation on stage, drawing cheers as the artistes celebrated the milestone with fans.

Burna Boy’s Surprise Appearance

The night reached its peak when Burna Boy made an unannounced appearance during the closing moments of Shallipopi’s set.

The Grammy-winning singer, who was not billed for the festival, joined Shallipopi on stage to the shock and excitement of the audience, marking his first live performance in Nigeria this Detty December following his No Sign of Weakness world tour.

Dressed casually in a white shirt and blue jeans, Burna Boy blended seamlessly into the performance, feeding off the crowd’s energy as fans scrambled to capture the moment on their phones.

More Performances, Highlights

Earlier in the night, surprise performances came from Afrobeats stars including Victony, Blaqbonez, Shoday, Lojay, T Dollar, Qing Madi and Ayo Maff.

Streamer Carter Efe and skit maker Gilmore also made brief dramatic appearances, adding to the night’s excitement.

Iconiq Fest 2025 ended on a high note with Plutomania Live in Concert.

The Uzama brothers put on a show that had fans buzzing, proving their rising influence in Nigeria’s street-pop scene and making Lagos the place to be this Detty December.

The trio are a well-known trio from Benin City, Nigeria, who have made a strong impact on the Afrobeats and Street Pop music scene in the last two years.

Often compared to the American hip-hop group Migos, they are recognised for their raw lyrics, energetic performances, and strong connection to street culture.

Shallipopi, also known as Crown Uzama, is the eldest and the leader of the group. He gained major success with his hit song “Elon Musk” and went on to found Plutomania Records, which supports the creative growth of his brothers.

Zerrydl, the middle brother, built his reputation through several singles and projects released under Plutomania Records. The youngest brother, Famous Pluto, made a strong entrance into the music scene with his single “Na Scra” and his debut EP Uzama the 3rd.

In 2025, the brothers collaborated for the first time on the song “Ewo,” featured on Famous Pluto’s EP. The track went viral and topped Nigerian music charts.

Before their music careers, the brothers were also known for creating comedy skits together.