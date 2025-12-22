UK Growth Revised Down In Second Quarter

Britain’s economy expanded less than initially estimated in the second quarter, according to revised official data released Monday, dealing a fresh setback to the Labour government.

Gross domestic product was revised down to 0.2 per cent in the April-June period from a previous estimate of 0.3 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Growth in the third quarter stood at an unrevised 0.1 per cent, the ONS said, marking a sustained slowdown from the 0.7 per cent expansion recorded in the first three months of the year.

“The economy is still pretty weak and is heading into 2026 with very little momentum,” noted Alex Kerr, UK economist at Capital Economics.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has struggled to revive Britain’s sluggish economy since his Labour Party came to power in July 2024.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves raised taxes on businesses in her inaugural budget last year — a decision widely blamed for causing weak UK economic growth and rising unemployment.

She returned in her November budget with fresh tax hikes to bring down government debt, this time hitting workers.

The Bank of England last week cut its key interest rate to 3.75 per cent after UK inflation eased faster than expected and as the economy weakens.

AFP