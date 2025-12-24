Christmas: Tinubu Greets Nigerians, Reaffirms Commitment To Religious Freedom

President Bola Tinubu has renewed his pledge to safeguard religious freedom across Nigeria, assuring citizens that his administration is firmly committed to protecting people of all faiths from violence and discrimination.

He emphasized that maintaining national security, unity, and stability remains one of the government’s foremost responsibilities.

In his 2025 Christmas goodwill message delivered on Wednesday, the President stressed that his government will continue to uphold the constitutional rights of Nigerians to live peacefully, practise their faith freely, and pursue their goals without fear.

He noted that every citizen, irrespective of religion or ethnic background, deserves safety, dignity, and equal protection under the law.

“On this Holy Day, I wish all Christians in Nigeria and around the world a Merry Christmas. I thank God for the opportunity to serve as the leader of our great country, and I pray for peace in our land, especially among individuals of differing religious beliefs.

“As your President, I remain committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, let us also reflect on the many contributions that Christians in Nigeria, as followers of Christ, have made and continue to make toward the progress of our country,” Tinubu said.

The President noted that since taking office in 2023, his administration has continually assured Nigerians of its unwavering resolve to protect the country’s security, cohesion, and stability.

He said this commitment remains firmly grounded in faith in God and loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu cautioned that no citizen should face persecution or hardship for expressing or practising their religious beliefs, stressing that devotion to God and compassion for humanity are common principles shared by all major faiths and should serve as a unifying force for the nation.

He further revealed that over the course of the year, he has held consultations with leaders of Nigeria’s principal religious groups in response to growing concerns about intolerance and insecurity.

According to him, these engagements will be strengthened to deepen cooperation between the government and faith-based institutions in preventing conflict and fostering peaceful coexistence.

Extending Christmas greetings to Christians in Nigeria and across the globe, the President offered prayers for lasting peace in the country, particularly among communities of different religious beliefs.

He encouraged Nigerians to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, whom he described as the Prince of Peace.

Tinubu also advised citizens travelling during the festive period to remain patient and law-abiding on the roads, while wishing them safe journeys to their destinations.